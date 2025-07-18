EQT to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

EQT Corporation EQT is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 22, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of $1.18 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02, primarily driven by higher sales volume and increased average realized prices. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 62.9%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 45 cents has witnessed one downward revision and no upward revision in the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 662.5% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.81 billion indicates a 52.97% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider

EQT is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States, with core operations in the Appalachian Basin. Per the data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot prices for April, May and June of this year were $3.42, $3.12, and $3.02 per million Btu, respectively, compared with $1.60, $2.12, and $2.54 per million Btu in the previous year.

Although gas prices were favorable, EQT’s strategic decision to limit hedging to just 50% of output has left it more exposed to spot price volatility, which might not favor the company this quarter. EQT also continues to face pipeline bottlenecks in the Appalachian region, thereby constraining its ability to capitalize on more favorable pricing in downstream markets. Additionally, although the Olympus acquisition modestly boosted volumes, associated integration and transition costs likely weighed on margins.

These factors are anticipated to have affected the company’s financial performance in the quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for EQT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: EQT has an Earnings ESP of -3.27%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: EQT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

BP plc BP currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.75% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BP is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a 35% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM presently has an Earnings ESP of +5.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Viper Energy is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNOM’s earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, suggesting a 49.2% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank #3.

EOG Resources is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s earnings is pegged at $2.14 per share, suggesting a 32.3% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

