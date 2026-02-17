Markets
EQT

EQT Corporation Q4 Income Advances

February 17, 2026 — 05:08 pm EST

(RTTNews) - EQT Corporation (EQT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $677.099 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $418.395 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $564 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 47.0% to $2.388 billion from $1.624 billion last year.

EQT Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $677.099 Mln. vs. $418.395 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $2.388 Bln vs. $1.624 Bln last year.

