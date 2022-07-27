EQT Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):

Earnings: $891.36 million in Q2 vs. -$933.26 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.19 in Q2 vs. -$3.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $339.85 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.79 per share Revenue: $1.61 billion in Q2 vs. $0.99 billion in the same period last year.

