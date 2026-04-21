EQT Corporation Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - EQT Corporation (EQT) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.487 billion, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $242.139 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.465 billion or $2.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 94.2% to $3.378 billion from $1.739 billion last year.

EQT Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.487 Bln. vs. $242.139 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.36 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $3.378 Bln vs. $1.739 Bln last year.

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