EQT Corp To Sell Acumatica To Vista Equity Partners

May 29, 2025 — 09:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EQT Corp. (EQT), Thursday announced the decision to sell Acumatica, a next-generation cloud ERP and business management software platform, to Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

John Case, CEO of Acumatica, said, "Our partnership with EQT has been instrumental in our rapid and sustained growth, delivering AI-powered performance, flexibility, efficiency and innovation to our customers. We're proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to partnering with Vista on our continued innovation and market growth."

Currently, EQT is trading at $55.40, down 0.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

