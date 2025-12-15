EQR Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Equity Residential is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.07% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $3,511,710 worth of EQR shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Equity Residential is $2.77/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/02/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for EQR, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
EQR operates in the REITs sector, among companies like Welltower Inc (WELL), and Prologis Inc (PLD).
