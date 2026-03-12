EQIX Rolls Out Distributed AI Hub to Streamline Enterprise AI Workload

Equinix, Inc. EQIX launched the Distributed AI Hub, powered by Equinix Fabric Intelligence, to help enterprises connect, secure and simplify their increasingly complex and distributed AI ecosystems.

The Hub serves as a neutral location where enterprises can discover, connect to, and access AI infrastructure providers — such as model companies, GPU clouds, data platforms, network and security services, and AI frameworks — via private, low-latency connectivity across Equinix's data centers.

To get the most from agentic AI, enterprises must unify distributed workflows: training data and inference workloads spread across public clouds, private data centers, edge environments, and a rising wave of specialized neoclouds. Each has its unique performance and sovereignty constraints. This maze of silos slows innovation, complicates governance and makes it hard to run AI workloads close to the data that fuels them, limiting business impact and user experience.

That’s why Equinix is advancing distributed AI infrastructure through the new Distributed AI Hub, offering enterprises a simple, secure, and high-performance solution for running AI workloads across multiple locations.

The Hub provides a unified, vendor-neutral framework that seamlessly integrates data, compute, cloud platforms and AI ecosystem partners. It lets enterprises execute AI workloads where they perform best without rebuilding their architecture each time or moving data to different locations. The Hub offers a simple, secure way to connect models, move data, run inference, and manage distributed AI systems with consistent governance and control. In contrast to hyperscaler AI marketplaces that prioritize their own offerings, this Hub stays truly open, empowering customers to build a custom AI stack from best-of-breed providers.

Enterprises can now deploy consistent AI infrastructure patterns worldwide through the Distributed AI Hub, accessible at all 280 Equinix data centers globally.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have increased 27.1%, outperforming the real estate market’s 2.2%.



Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Gladstone LAND, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.93, suggesting a 3.2% increase year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAND’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at 43 cents, calling for a rise of 10.3% year over year.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

