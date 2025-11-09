EQB (EQGPF) Price Target Decreased by 10.63% to 75.51

The average one-year price target for EQB (OTCPK:EQGPF) has been revised to $75.51 / share. This is a decrease of 10.63% from the prior estimate of $84.50 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $63.86 to a high of $86.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.21% from the latest reported closing price of $64.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQB. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQGPF is 0.12%, an increase of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 1,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 401K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares , representing a decrease of 17.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQGPF by 13.00% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 197K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQGPF by 5.90% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 156K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 151K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 31.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQGPF by 36.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.