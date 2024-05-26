EQ Resources Options Expire Unexercised

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 17 million options due to their expiry on May 25, 2024, without being exercised or converted. This development is a significant change in the company’s issued capital structure, as reported in their latest securities notification.

For further insights into AU:EQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.