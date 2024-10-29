EQ Resources to Host Virtual Annual Meeting

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 29, 2024, allowing shareholders to engage through an online platform. The company has opted for electronic distribution of meeting materials to streamline communication and urges shareholders to submit proxies in advance. This move reflects a modern approach to shareholder engagement in the digital age.

