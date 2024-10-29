News & Insights

Stocks

EQ Resources to Host Virtual Annual Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 12:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 29, 2024, allowing shareholders to engage through an online platform. The company has opted for electronic distribution of meeting materials to streamline communication and urges shareholders to submit proxies in advance. This move reflects a modern approach to shareholder engagement in the digital age.

For further insights into AU:EQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.