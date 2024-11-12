EP&T Global Expands with New Contracts and Acquisitions

EP&T Global Ltd. (AU:EPX) has released an update.

EP&T Global Ltd. has reported an increase in its site numbers to 560 and a rise in annual contract value to $16.3 million during a traditionally slow period. The company has secured new contracts, including engagements with a leading European asset manager and a UK merchant bank, enhancing its momentum in the energy optimization market. Additionally, the acquisition of Coda has bolstered their EDGE platform with advanced features, supporting their global expansion strategy.

