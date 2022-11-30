EPRT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.92, changing hands as high as $23.24 per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPRT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.88 per share, with $29.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.21.

