EPRT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.92, changing hands as high as $23.24 per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EPRT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.88 per share, with $29.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.21.
Also see: Funds Holding RETO
Institutional Holders of IHTA
TCPC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.