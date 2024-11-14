News & Insights

Eprint Group Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Review

eprint Group Ltd. (HK:1884) has released an update.

Eprint Group Ltd. has announced an upcoming board meeting on November 26, 2024, where it will review and approve the unaudited interim financial results for the first half of the fiscal year. The board will also discuss the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. This meeting is a crucial event for investors keen on the company’s financial health and potential returns.

