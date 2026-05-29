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EPR.PRE

EPR Properties's Series E Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7%

May 29, 2026 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $32.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.03% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EPR.PRE was trading at a 30.64% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.98% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.4512.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

EPR.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are off about 1.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further EPR.PRE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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