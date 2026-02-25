EPR Properties Swings To Profit In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $60.86 million or $0.79 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.44 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Funds From Operations as adjusted (FFOAA) was $101.20 million or $1.30 per share, compared to $94.31 million or $1.23 per share last year.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) was $101.37 million or $1.30 per share, compared to $94.14 million or $1.22 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $182.95 million, up from $177.23 million last year.

Looking forward to full year 2026, the company expects earnings per share of $2.89 to $3.09, and FFOAA per share of $5.28 to $5.48.

