EPR Properties Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.11, changing hands as low as $43.73 per share. EPR Properties shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EPR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.92 per share, with $49.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.85.
