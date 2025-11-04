EPR Properties' Series C Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $21.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.57% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EPR.PRC was trading at a 11.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.84% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 0.3504.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR.PRC shares, versus EPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are off about 1%.

