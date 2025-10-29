EPR Properties Reports Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $60.55 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $40.61 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $182.30 million from $180.50 million last year.

EPR Properties earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $60.55 Mln. vs. $40.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $182.30 Mln vs. $180.50 Mln last year.

