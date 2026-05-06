EPR Properties Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $56.58 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $59.77 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $181.25 million from $175.03 million last year.

EPR Properties earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.58 Mln. vs. $59.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $181.25 Mln vs. $175.03 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.03 To $ 3.19

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