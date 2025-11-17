ePlus (PLUS) Price Target Increased by 17.39% to 110.16

The average one-year price target for ePlus (NasdaqGS:PLUS) has been revised to $110.16 / share. This is an increase of 17.39% from the prior estimate of $93.84 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $113.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.10% from the latest reported closing price of $90.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in ePlus. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUS is 0.17%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 33,283K shares. The put/call ratio of PLUS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 1,623K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 3.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,570K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 13.02% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,006K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 0.00% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 1,003K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 919K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 46.13% over the last quarter.

