EPlus' OneCloud Consulting Acquires Realwave To Expand AI Data Solutions

September 10, 2025 — 06:10 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ePlus inc. (PLUS) announced that its subsidiary, OneCloud Consulting, has acquired nearly all operating assets of Realwave, Inc., a provider of AI-powered, cloud-based automated data analysis integrating video, IoT devices, sensors, and more.

The acquisition enhances ePlus' AI-enabled data and deep learning portfolio, allowing it to deliver advanced automation by detecting events, making decisions, and triggering processes without human input.

Ken Farber, president of ePlus Software, said the deal aligns with ePlus' strategy of targeted investments to expand AI, cybersecurity, data center, and managed services capabilities, helping customers adapt to rapid technology changes.

The Realwave platform enables real-time insights across industries like retail, healthcare, transportation, finance, and campus environments, reinforcing ePlus' commitment to building practical AI-driven solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wednesday PLUS closed at $72.35, up 1.62%, and showed no after-hours movement on the NasdaqGS.

