This ePlus Director Dumped Shares Multiple Times In Late 2025

A director at ePlus Inc. sold over 500 shares in a direct open-market transaction on Dec. 8, 2025, with the total value of the sale going past $50k.

The sale concludes a sequence of two direct sales since August 2024, with capacity constraints explaining the smaller transaction size relative to prior activity.

John E. Callies, Director at ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS), executed an open-market sale of 560 directly held shares on Dec. 8, 2025, leaving his total holdings at 21,428 after the transaction, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 560 Transaction value $50,417 Post-transaction shares (direct) 21,428 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.93 million

Transaction and post-transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($90.03).

Did the transaction involve any indirect or derivative interests?

The disposition was exclusively direct and involved no shares held through trusts, LLCs, or derivative securities.

How does the transaction size compare to prior selling activity?

The 560-share sale was significantly smaller than his 1,050-share sale in August 2024.

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.33 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.29 billion Net income (TTM) $121.88 million 1-year price change (as of Jan. 13, 2026) 16.36%

ePlus is a technology solutions provider with a diversified business model spanning IT product distribution, managed services, and equipment financing.

The company's IT solutions encompass third-party hardware, software (both perpetual and subscription-based), maintenance, managed and professional services, as well as financing arrangements.

It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments, educational institutions, and government contractors in the United States and internationally.

What this transaction means for investors

That transaction wasn't the last time Callies sold shares in December 2026, as three days later, he disposed of 280 more shares through a charitable donation, worth $ 25,208.40 at the time of the SEC Form 4 price ($90.03).

While it's difficult to pinpoint why Callies decided to dispose of 840 shares in December, it was a great time to profit from some of them as PLUS stock rose 17.30% in price in 2025, making a comeback from an 8% decline in 2024.

The company has had a strong first quarter of FY 2026 so far, as its combined earnings per share (EPS) for the two quarters of this fiscal year (4.62) has already surpassed the annual EPS of previous years. The company recently announced the appointment of a new Board of Directors on Jan. 6, 2026, aiming to expand its financial and business expertise.

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange at prevailing market prices.

Direct holdings: Shares owned and controlled personally by an individual, not through intermediaries or entities.

Indirect interests: Ownership of securities through trusts, partnerships, or other entities rather than direct personal ownership.

Derivative instruments: Financial contracts whose value is based on the price of an underlying asset, such as options or futures.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Non-derivative: Refers to securities that are not derived from other assets, such as common stock, as opposed to options or warrants.

Capacity constraints: Limitations that restrict the amount or size of a transaction, often due to available holdings or regulatory rules.

Registered shares: Shares recorded in the name of the actual owner on the company's books.

Managed services: Ongoing outsourced IT support and management provided by a third-party company.

Financing arrangements: Agreements that allow customers to pay for products or services over time, often through leases or loans.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



