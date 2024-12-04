News & Insights

Stocks

ePlus achieves ISO 9001 recertification for another three years

December 04, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

ePlus (PLUS) announced that it has successfully achieved its multi-site ISO 9001 recertification for another three years, covering calendar years 2025 to 2028. The new ISO 9001 recertification includes ePlus’ U.S.-based configuration centers which include central functions such as procurement, order processing, warehouse and logistics, multi-vendor integration, competence and training, internal audit, and administration and improvement of its Quality Management System. The ISO 9001 also establishes the criteria for ePlus’ QMS as measured against principles that include a strong customer focus, top management involvement, and a process-driven approach with an emphasis on continuous improvement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PLUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.