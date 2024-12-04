ePlus achieves ISO 9001 recertification for another three years

ePlus (PLUS) announced that it has successfully achieved its multi-site ISO 9001 recertification for another three years, covering calendar years 2025 to 2028. The new ISO 9001 recertification includes ePlus’ U.S.-based configuration centers which include central functions such as procurement, order processing, warehouse and logistics, multi-vendor integration, competence and training, internal audit, and administration and improvement of its Quality Management System. The ISO 9001 also establishes the criteria for ePlus’ QMS as measured against principles that include a strong customer focus, top management involvement, and a process-driven approach with an emphasis on continuous improvement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PLUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.