EPAM Systems To Replace Kansas City Southern In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) will replace Kansas City Southern (KSU) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 14, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) is acquiring Kansas City Southern in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals.

In a separate press release, S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) will replace Kansas City Southern in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 14.

