EPAM Systems, Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $109.35 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $103.30 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EPAM Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $180.21 million or $3.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $1.407 billion from $1.248 billion last year.

EPAM Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.70 To $ 2.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.385 B To $ 1.400 B

