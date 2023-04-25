EPAM Systems (EPAM) & Sitecore Form Global Strategic Alliance

EPAM Systems EPAM recently announced an enhanced global strategic alliance with Sitecore under which the companies will invest in joint solution offerings, product accelerators and customer strategy.



Through this move, the company will help enterprise customers better respond to the demand for modern content, experiences and commerce solutions. This, in turn, will drive large-scale digital transformation for them. EPAM will provide its clients access to Sitecore's technology best practices for content management, personalization, marketing automation and e-commerce to build more engaging and effective digital experiences for end users.



Further, EPAM will offer users comprehensive implementation, accelerators and support services for Sitecore's solutions, which include architecture, development, deployment and optimization. Alternatively, the company will leverage Sitecore's scalability and flexibility to offer customized solutions that help customers adapt to changing business needs and market conditions. This global alliance will not only increase customer satisfaction but also drive higher conversion rates.



EPAM is currently benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and continued focus on customer engagement and product development. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product developments have been key catalysts for the company.

EPAM Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

EPAM Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EPAM Systems, Inc. Quote

In March, EPAM revealed its technical advisory role with Drink Without Waste, an initiative led by the Single-Use Beverage Packaging Working Group, to develop and facilitate strategies and actions that significantly reduce waste from beverage consumption arriving in landfills and polluting the environment. Before that, the company revealed a new AosEdge vehicle-to-cloud platform that represents the next phase in the evolution of connected cars.



In fourth-quarter 2022, EPAM reported revenues of $1.23 billion, which suggested a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.21 billion, suggesting a 3% surge.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

EPAM Systems currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of EPAM have increased 0.2% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms META, Salesforce CRM and ServiceNow NOW. While Meta Platforms and Salesforce are flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ServiceNow carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised a penny upward to $1.97 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $10.23 in the past seven days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 8.6%. Shares of the company have gained 13.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward from $1.30 to $1.61 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 21.3% to $7.11 in the past 60 days.



CRM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%. Shares of the company have increased 11.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised southward from $2.04 to $2.02 per share over the past 90 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by a penny to $9.16 in the past seven days.



NOW's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.9%. Shares of the company have inched up 0.1% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.