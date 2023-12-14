EPAM Launches Open-Source DIAL Platform Based on Apache 2.0

EPAM Systems EPAM unveiled the open-source version of its Deterministic Integrator of Applications and DIAL Platform, which leverages the strength of Large Language Models through deterministic code. This platform provides an artificial intelligence-based workbench aimed at offering optimized business solutions. The release of the open-source DIAL follows the introduction of the artificial intelligence-driven DIAL Orchestration Platform in August 2023.

The platform is a one-stop hub that combines cloud and open-source models with traditional data. It has a unified language interface for developers to create custom applications and experiment with and use existing models for building comprehensive solutions. The platform can operate in an isolated environment due to its containerized features. Developers can utilize the platform to automate the deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications, given its compatibility with the popular open-source container orchestration platform Kubernetes.

EPAM's DIAL platform, licensed under Apache 2.0, permits users to utilize, adapt and distribute the software without mandating that derivative works follow the same licensing terms. The Apache 2.0 License provides developers the freedom to release modified code portions under their preferred license.

With its robust offerings, EPAM excels in digital technology and is set to capitalize on booming IT service sectors like mobile apps, testing, cognitive computing, software development and analytics.

However, EPAM faces some near-term challenges owing to softening IT spending, mainly due to higher interest rates and inflationary squeezes on consumers' pockets. The company is afflicted by the Russo-Ukrainian war as part of its delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe, risking its business.

