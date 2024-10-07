EPAM To Acquire First Derivative - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems (EPAM) announced agreement to acquire First Derivative, a Northern Ireland-headquartered managed services and consulting business for the capital markets industry. Through the acquisition, First Derivative will bring more than 100 new clients.

First Derivative is a division of FD Technologies plc, which is listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. First Derivative specializes in delivering engineering, technical and business services to help financial institutions stay compliant, reduce costs and enhance efficiency through tech modernization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.