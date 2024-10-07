News & Insights

Markets
EPAM

EPAM To Acquire First Derivative - Quick Facts

October 07, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems (EPAM) announced agreement to acquire First Derivative, a Northern Ireland-headquartered managed services and consulting business for the capital markets industry. Through the acquisition, First Derivative will bring more than 100 new clients.

First Derivative is a division of FD Technologies plc, which is listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. First Derivative specializes in delivering engineering, technical and business services to help financial institutions stay compliant, reduce costs and enhance efficiency through tech modernization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.