EPAC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (Symbol: EPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.15, changing hands as high as $21.16 per share. Enerpac Tool Group Corp shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPAC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.25 per share, with $28.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.10.

