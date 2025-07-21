EPA announces layoffs and eliminating research and development

The Environmental Protection Agency is eliminating its Office of Research and Development (ORD), marking a significant shakeup in the agency’s organizational structure and prompting layoffs of scientific staff. The change is part of a broader administrative effort to downsize federal staffing and realign agency priorities.

“Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a reduction in force (RIF) as the agency continues its comprehensive restructuring efforts,” a press release said. “The RIF will impact the Office of Research and Development.” EPA claims that scientific work will continue through a new division, the Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions (OASES). This new organization will now function directly under the EPA administrator’s supervision. However, this move raises concerns about the agency’s future scientific research. According to the EPA, in May of next year the new office will “align research and put science at the forefront of the agency’s rulemakings and technical assistance to states.”

Critics counter that the reorganization might allow political meddling. Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, a former principal deputy assistant administrator of ORD, stated, “At the end of the day, I think the American public is going to be underserved.” She cautioned that closing the office might “lead to further stove piping, lack of coordination, and reduce the impact and role of science in what the agency does.”

Layoffs happening all across government organizations

These layoffs are part of a larger federal headcount reduction initiative. According to the EPA, its workforce will decrease from 16,155 in January to 12,448, a blow of 23%. 280 employees working on pollution issues in underserved communities were informed of their termination. However, 3,201 of all reductions accepted voluntary buyouts. How many of the 226 remaining impacted employees will be let go has not been made clear by the agency.

The announcement was made in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling that lifted an injunction preventing widespread federal layoffs. Since then, the White House has ordered staff reductions in a number of agencies, not just the EPA.

According to earlier reports from union officials, ORD employees were urged to apply for internal transfers to other departments. The union told The Hill that it was “implied that employees who did not do so could be fired.” The agency just announced another round of buyouts the day before, which suggests that more cuts may be on the horizon.

