Ep. 438: Discover What It Means to Think Like a CEO

It’s All in Your Mind

Key idea: Your mindset will determine your success.

What makes some people better able to reach a goal, to succeed where others fail? For Darin Stubbs, executive vice president at Symmetry Financial Group and this week’s guest on Stay Paid, the differentiator is a person’s mindset. If you’re starting out as an entrepreneur, have hit a lull, can’t get momentum, or if you’re on the verge of giving in and giving up, then what Darin offers during his interview will change not only the course of your business but also the trajectory of your life.

The advice and insight Darin shares is both motivating and instructional. Among the ideas he covers are:

The game-changing difference between the CEO mindset and the employee mindset and how budding entrepreneurs, and others who want more out of life, need to retrain how they think about who they are and what they can achieve.

The daily activities that distinguish progress from “busy work” and the freeing power of a commitment to one, very important decision.

The critical difference between the “surrender” indicative of a CEO and the “submission” characteristic of an employee.

A tactic that can be used to dramatically and quickly shorten any salesperson’s learning curve, thereby profoundly increase their success rate.

Connect | Resources

Book: The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership: Follow Them and People Will Follow You by John C. Maxwell

