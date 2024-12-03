Eos Energy Secures $303.5M Loan for Expansion

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. secured a $303.5 million loan guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Energy to bolster its Project AMAZE and expand American manufacturing. This funding aims to boost Eos’ production capacity to 8 GWh by 2027, addressing the surging demand for long-duration energy storage systems. The loan marks a significant step in Eos’ strategy to advance clean energy solutions while fostering job creation and economic growth in the Mon Valley, reflecting a strong commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing and energy security.

