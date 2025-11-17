Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Price Target Increased by 16.75% to 16.76

The average one-year price target for Eos Energy Enterprises (NasdaqCM:EOSE) has been revised to $16.76 / share. This is an increase of 16.75% from the prior estimate of $14.35 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from the latest reported closing price of $13.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eos Energy Enterprises. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 38.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOSE is 0.17%, an increase of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.32% to 166,189K shares. The put/call ratio of EOSE is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 10,300K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,516K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,443K shares , representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 40.98% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 6,595K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,979K shares , representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 77.95% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 6,566K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,042K shares , representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 85.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,207K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,408K shares , representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 23.45% over the last quarter.

