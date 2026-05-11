Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Moves 25.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) shares rallied 25.9% in the last trading session to close at $8.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Eos Energy Enterprises shares have been gaining momentum ahead of its first-quarter 2026 results, scheduled for release on May 13. Earlier, the company announced that it expects preliminary first-quarter revenues at $56-$57 million, a sharp increase from $10.46 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

The anticipated growth was driven by record shipments and manufacturing output, reflecting continued progress in scaling operations. Revenue mix in the quarter also reflects a higher proportion of DC-system projects compared with AC-coupled projects, which typically include additional equipment sales depending on customer configurations.

In another key development, Eos Energy recently completed Factory Acceptance Testing for its second production line, known as “Line 2.” Following site acceptance testing, the company expects initial production from the new line by the end of the second quarter. The expansion is expected to further strengthen manufacturing capacity and support the company’s long-term growth plans.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -40%. Revenues are expected to be $56.44 million, up 439.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Eos Energy Enterprises, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EOSE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Eos Energy Enterprises is part of the Zacks Industrial Services industry. Siemens AG (SIEGY), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2% higher at $157. SIEGY has returned 15.8% in the past month.

For Siemens, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.56. This represents a change of +4.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Siemens currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.