Eos Energy closes on $303.5M loan guaranteed by U.S. DoE

Eos Energy (EOSE) Enterprises announced the closing of a $303.5 million loan guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, marking the first Title 17 battery loan closed under the current administration. The DOE loan is a key step in advancing Project American Made Zinc Energy and is expected to fund the expansion of Eos’ manufacturing capacity to 8 GWh by 2027 to meet the growing demand for longer duration battery energy storage systems. According to Fortune Business Insights, the battery energy storage system market in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of $31.4 billion by 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy and the need for enhanced grid stability. To meet this demand, the Company, backed by its September 30, 2024, $589 million order backlog and $14.2 billion commercial pipeline, plans to use the funding to build four fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing lines. With one line already in commercial operation and having achieved 10-second battery manufacturing cycle times, these lines are expected to enable the production of Eos’ zinc-based batteries designed to offer a reliable, cost-effective, and safe alternative to incumbent technologies and support the transition to a more sustainable energy grid. Project AMAZE is designed to position Eos at the forefront of the clean energy transition, with the Company’s goal of achieving 8 GWh of capacity by 2027, driven by increasing customer demand. The final loan guarantee amount of $303.5 million is lower than the amount in the Company’s August 2023 conditional commitment driven by Project AMAZE operational costs coming in lower than forecast and the addition of the strategic investment by Cerberus Capital Management announced in June 2024. With the DOE’s backing and the Delayed Draw Term Loan from Cerberus, Eos believes it has the foundational capital necessary to drive long-term, profitable growth. Together, these partnerships are driving forward the Company’s mission to accelerate the clean energy transition and address critical needs vital to the long-term energy security of the United States.

