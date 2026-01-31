Eos Energy CCO Sells 50K Shares Amid Strong Bull Run

Key Points

Eos Energy's CCO recently sold 50,000 shares, worth over $800,000.

The sale represented 7.0% of Nathan Kroeker's direct holdings, reducing his position to 662,512 shares.

Nathan Kroeker, CCO and Interim CFO of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE), disposed of 50,000 shares for a total consideration of approximately $802,000 on Jan. 26, 2026, via an option exercise and immediate sale as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 50,000 Transaction value ~$802,000.0 Post-transaction shares (direct) 662,512 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$10.73 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($16.04); post-transaction value based on Jan. 26, 2026 market close ($16.19).

Key questions

How did this sale affect Nathan Kroeker's ownership in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc?

His direct shareholding decreased by 7.0% to 662,512 shares, with no mention of a transaction of indirect shares.

His direct shareholding decreased by 7.0% to 662,512 shares, with no mention of a transaction of indirect shares. How does the size of this transaction compare to Kroeker's historical trading activity?

This sale was smaller than the most recent prior sell event (152,856 shares in May 2025) and the recent median sell size of 85,377 shares.

Company overview

Metric Value *Price $14.64 Market capitalization $4.74 billion Revenue (TTM) $63.46 million *1-year price change 169.12%

*Price and 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 31, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs and manufactures stationary battery storage solutions, with the Eos Znyth DC battery system as its flagship product. It focuses on long-duration energy storage, delivering reliable, sustainable solutions to utility, commercial, industrial, and renewable energy clients across the U.S.

What this transaction means for investors

Along with the 50,000 shares sold on Jan. 26, the filing also shows that Kroeker acquired 100,000 shares beforehand through an issuer incentive plan, in which the company grants restricted stock units (RSUs) to an insider, with each RSU equivalent to one share of common stock.

Also, the shares later sold were part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, under which the company automatically sold 50k shares to cover taxes on the shares Kroeker gained. Therefore, the transactions weren’t discretionary on those specific days; they were scheduled in advance.

Nonetheless, Eos Energy stock has been on a strong run so far, and the company announced in January the launch of its new energy storage solution, Eos Indensity, which will provide energy storage at a power grid scale. Share prices skyrocketed by approximately 131% in 2025 and rose another 25% in January 2026. And with a continued global shift towards electric energy, Eos is well-positioned to capitalize on a rising market.

