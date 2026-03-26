E.ON SE (XTRA:EOAN) Price Target Increased by 10.24% to 19.54

The average one-year price target for E.ON SE (XTRA:EOAN) has been revised to 19,54 € / share. This is an increase of 10.24% from the prior estimate of 17,72 € dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15,15 € to a high of 24,15 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.93% from the latest reported closing price of 18,98 € / share.

E.ON SE Maintains 3.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.00%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in E.ON SE. This is an decrease of 361 owner(s) or 86.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOAN is 0.56%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.58% to 17,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAX - Global X DAX Germany ETF holds 374K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing an increase of 26.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 370K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 5.17% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 282K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing a decrease of 14.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 14.27% over the last quarter.

CRLSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional Shares holds 244K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares , representing a decrease of 27.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 25.12% over the last quarter.

CAMIX - Cambiar International Equity Fund Investor Class Shares holds 137K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing a decrease of 41.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 27.01% over the last quarter.

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