E.ON FY25 Adj. Net Income Rises

February 25, 2026 — 01:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - E.ON (EOAN.MI, EOAN.DE) reported fiscal 2025 adjusted Group EBITDA of 9.8 billion euros, up 9 percent from last year. The company said it benefited in particular from growth in its Energy Networks business, driven by substantial investments. Adjusted net income increased to 3.0 billion euros from 2.9 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.16 euros compared to 1.09 euros.

For fiscal 2026, E.ON anticipates adjusted Group EBITDA in the range of 9.4 to 9.6 billion euros. Adjusted Group net income is expected to range between 2.7 and 2.9 billion euros. This corresponds to projected adjusted earnings per share of 1.03 to 1.11 euros.

For the period from 2026 to 2030, the company plans to invest around 48 billion euros. E.ON therefore expects a significant increase in earnings over the medium term. By 2030, adjusted Group EBITDA is projected to rise to around 13?billion euros, adjusted Group net income to around 3.8?billion euros, and adjusted earnings per share to approximately 1.45 euros.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting an increase in the dividend to 57 cents per share for fiscal 2025. This represents a 4 percent increase compared with the previous year.

At last close, E.ON shares were trading at 18.74 euros, up 1.43%.

