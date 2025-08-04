EOG Resources to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74, primarily driven by higher production volumes.

EOG’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.02%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of $2.20 has witnessed no downward or upward revision in the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests a decline of 30.4% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $5.43 billion indicates a 9.8% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider

EOG Resources is expected to have delivered a stable performance in the second quarter, supported by highly productive acreages in premier oil shale plays like the Permian and Eagle Ford. The company boasts numerous untapped high-quality drilling sites, which strengthen its production outlook and lower risk profile.

However, EOG faced margin pressure from softer commodity realizations as average oil prices fell sharply during the quarter, squeezing upstream profitability despite steady production levels. The company also trimmed its 2025 capital expenditure budget by $200 million, signaling a more cautious investment approach amid uncertain pricing and demand trends. Furthermore, EOG is absorbing higher financing costs tied to its $5.6 billion acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, which added roughly $3.5 billion in new debt to its balance sheet.

These factors are anticipated to have impacted demand and pricing dynamics, potentially affecting EOG Resources’ quarterly performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for EOG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: EOG Resources has an Earnings ESP of -0.89%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: EOG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Here are three firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Canadian Natural Resources CNQ is a Calgary-based independent energy company. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Canadian Natural Resources is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNQ’s earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, indicating a 31.3% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Viper Energy, Inc. VNOM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.87% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VNOM is set to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNOM’s earnings is pegged at 34 cents per share, indicating a 44.3% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank #3.

WMB is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share, which implies a 13.9% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

