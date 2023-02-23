EOG Resources Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources (EOG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.28 billion, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $1.98 billion, or $3.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $3.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $6.72 billion from $6.04 billion last year.

EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.28 Bln. vs. $1.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.87 vs. $3.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.37 -Revenue (Q4): $6.72 Bln vs. $6.04 Bln last year.

