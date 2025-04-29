EOG RESOURCES Earnings Preview: Recent $EOG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EOG RESOURCES ($EOG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,894,010,974 and earnings of $2.79 per share.

EOG RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

EOG RESOURCES insiders have traded $EOG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY R. LEITZELL (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,037 shares for an estimated $999,331 .

. JANET F CLARK sold 568 shares for an estimated $76,867

EOG RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 744 institutional investors add shares of EOG RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 653 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EOG RESOURCES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EOG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

EOG RESOURCES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EOG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

EOG RESOURCES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EOG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $133.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $140.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $154.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $143.0 on 01/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

