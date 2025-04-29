EOG RESOURCES Earnings Preview: Recent $EOG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EOG RESOURCES ($EOG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,894,010,974 and earnings of $2.79 per share.
EOG RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity
EOG RESOURCES insiders have traded $EOG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY R. LEITZELL (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,037 shares for an estimated $999,331.
- JANET F CLARK sold 568 shares for an estimated $76,867
EOG RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 744 institutional investors add shares of EOG RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 653 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 2,792,092 shares (+4642.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $342,254,637
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,738,806 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $335,722,839
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,704,890 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,565,416
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,270,013 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,258,193
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,548,892 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,863,181
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,501,742 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,083,534
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,469,904 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,180,832
EOG RESOURCES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EOG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
EOG RESOURCES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EOG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/21/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
EOG RESOURCES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EOG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $133.0 on 04/22/2025
- John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $140.0 on 04/21/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $154.0 on 03/05/2025
- Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $143.0 on 01/02/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.