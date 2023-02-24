EOG Resources Declines After Q4 Earnings Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) shares are down more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade after the company's fourth-quarter profit missed estimates.

The company reportedly quarterly earnings of $1.94 billion or $3.30 per share, while analysts were looking for $3.37 per share.

Currently, shares are at $112.71, down 5.70 percent from the previous close of $119.53 on a volume of 1,704,022.

