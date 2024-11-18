Enwell Energy Faces Licence Suspension in Ukraine

Enwell Energy (GB:ENW) has released an update.

Enwell Energy has halted operations on its MEX-GOL, SV, and VAS production licences in Ukraine after the State Geologic and Subsoil Survey suspended the licences due to sanctions on key shareholders. The suspension, effective for ten years, follows Ukrainian government measures against individuals with indirect interests in the company. Enwell is consulting legal advisers to address the impact of this suspension.

