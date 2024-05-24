EnWave Equips BranchOut Foods with Advanced Drying Machine

Enwave Corp (TSE:ENW) has released an update.

EnWave Corporation has sold a 100kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) machine to BranchOut Foods Inc., a food technology company specializing in dried fruit and vegetable products. The sale of the refurbished equipment, previously used by EnWave’s former subsidiary, will contribute to a healthy profit margin for EnWave and support BranchOut’s growing demand. This purchase marks BranchOut’s third large-scale REV machine acquisition and is expected to enhance their production capabilities for various product lines.

For further insights into TSE:ENW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.