News & Insights

Stocks

EnWave Equips BranchOut Foods with Advanced Drying Machine

May 24, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enwave Corp (TSE:ENW) has released an update.

EnWave Corporation has sold a 100kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) machine to BranchOut Foods Inc., a food technology company specializing in dried fruit and vegetable products. The sale of the refurbished equipment, previously used by EnWave’s former subsidiary, will contribute to a healthy profit margin for EnWave and support BranchOut’s growing demand. This purchase marks BranchOut’s third large-scale REV machine acquisition and is expected to enhance their production capabilities for various product lines.

For further insights into TSE:ENW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.