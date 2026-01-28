BioTech
ENvue Soars On Strategic Partnership Agreement With U-Deliver

January 28, 2026 — 11:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - ENvue Medical, Inc. (FEED) has taken a significant step toward broadening access to its over-the-counter reusable ENFit Syringes through a newly signed U.S. distribution agreement with U-Deliver, leveraging the partner's digital and wholesale channels to reach non-acute care settings nationwide.

ENvue specializes in intelligent, non-invasive enteral care technologies designed for both clinical and home environments. The company's leadership emphasized that the partnership strengthens its position in the non-acute enteral care market by expanding availability of its recently launched ENFit syringe line, which supports safe feeding and medication delivery for patients and caregivers outside the hospital.

U-Deliver, a U.S.-based supplier focused on home and long-term care, noted that the collaboration aligns with its mission to simplify tube-feeding needs through accessible, affordable products. The company will distribute ENvue's ENFit syringes through its website, Amazon storefront, and wholesale channels.

The reusable ENFit syringes- available in 2.5 mL, 5 mL, 10 mL, and 60 mL sizes- meet ISO 80369-3 global standards and can be reused for up to seven days or 20 uses. They are offered without a prescription, supporting continuity of care across home and long-term care environments.

The stock recently underwent a 1-for-10 reverse stock-split on December 8, 2025.

FEED is currently trading at $2.47, up 135.67%.

