Envoy Medical announces AMA CPT Editorial Panel approved codes for AMEI

Envoy Medical (COCH) announced that the American Medical Association, AMA, Current Procedural Terminology, CPT, Editorial Panel has approved five Category III CPT codes for totally implantable active middle ear implants, AMEI, a crucial development for the Company’s already FDA-approved Esteem product. This marks the first time that there will be CPT codes for totally implantable active middle ear hearing implants like the Esteem device. With a new set of CPT codes, a path to reimbursement for the breakthrough Esteem Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant, FI-AMEI, may begin to take shape.

