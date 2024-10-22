News & Insights

Stocks
COCH

Envoy Medical announces AMA CPT Editorial Panel approved codes for AMEI

October 22, 2024 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Envoy Medical (COCH) announced that the American Medical Association, AMA, Current Procedural Terminology, CPT, Editorial Panel has approved five Category III CPT codes for totally implantable active middle ear implants, AMEI, a crucial development for the Company’s already FDA-approved Esteem product. This marks the first time that there will be CPT codes for totally implantable active middle ear hearing implants like the Esteem device. With a new set of CPT codes, a path to reimbursement for the breakthrough Esteem Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant, FI-AMEI, may begin to take shape.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COCH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COCH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.