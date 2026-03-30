Envista Stock Up 42.5% in a Year: What's Driving It?

Envista NVST shares have climbed 42.5% over the past year, showcasing impressive momentum. The stock has outpaced the industry’s 22.5% decline and the S&P 500 composite’s 16.6% gain.

With healthy fundamentals and strong growth opportunities, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company appears to be a solid wealth creator for its investors now.

Headquartered in Brea, CA, Envista was built through the acquisition and integration of more than 25 leading dental businesses and brands over a 15-year period. The company is a global family of more than 30 dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS and Kerr. The company offers a comprehensive solution to support implant-based tooth replacements, orthodontic treatments, digital imaging and diagnostics. Envista operates through two segments — Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables.

Key Factors Behind NVST’s Surge

Envista’s share price is trending upward, prompted by strategic acquisitions which complement its current portfolio and broaden it into new and lucrative economic sectors. In line with this, in the first half of 2025, the company closed two small acquisitions, both at favourable EBITDA multiples, which supported its ongoing organic initiatives.

Investors expressed optimism about Envista’s priorities, centered on three areas — growth, operations and people. The fourth quarter of 2025 delivered positive growth across key businesses and all major geographies, supported by a double-digit increase in R&D investment. The company also hosted several high-impact events across geographies and business segments. Envista continues to benefit from the Envista Business System (“EBS”). In 2025, Envista reduced company-wide G&A expenses by 10% year over year, while maintaining its high standards of safety, quality and customer service.

The company also expanded its manufacturing footprint in China with a new site in Suzhou, primarily to support growing local demand. Regarding its third priority, “people,” Envista continues to advance its culture of continuous improvement, with engagement and talent development showing steady progress.

In terms of solvency, the company is in a good position. This is evident from its zero current debt with cash and cash equivalents of $1.21 billion at the end of 2025. Such underlying financial strength gives Envista strong flexibility amid the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. NVST’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA was approximately 0.6X, signaling stability and flexibility, particularly during periods of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

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Concerns for NVST Stock

Envista’s operations remain vulnerable to global economic conditions, including sustained inflation, increases in interest rates, customer channel inventory realignment and ongoing supply-chain disruptions. The company also maintains a production facility in Israel related to its Alpha-Bio Tech Implant brand and has experienced some volatility in the region.

A Glance at NVST’s Consensus Estimates

Envista’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase 18.5% and 10.5% to $1.41 and $1.55, respectively, year over year. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2026 EPS has remained unchanged.

Revenues for 2026 are projected to grow 4.5% to $2.84 billion, while those for 2027 are expected to reach $2.95 billion, implying a 3.7% increase.

Other Top MedTech Stocks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 4.9%, well ahead of the industry’s -0.7% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.8%. The company’s shares have rallied 22.3% against the industry’s 3.8% decline over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Phibro Animal Health, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an earnings yield of 6.1% compared with the industry’s 2.6% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 130.6% against the industry’s 17.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 2.1% against the industry’s -0.7% yield. Shares of the company have lost 0.9% compared with the industry’s 39% decline. ISRG’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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