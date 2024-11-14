EnviroSuite Ltd Gains Strong Approval at AGM

EnviroSuite Ltd (AU:EVS) has released an update.

EnviroSuite Ltd, a leader in environmental intelligence technology, announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were approved by poll. This positive outcome reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction, enhancing its position in the aviation, mining, and industrial sectors. With its innovative solutions, EnviroSuite remains poised to tackle complex operational challenges while fostering sustainable growth.

