News & Insights

Stocks

Environmental Waste International Secures $660K Financing

May 30, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Environmental Waste International (TSE:EWS) has released an update.

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS) has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $660,000 through the issuance of 33 million common shares at $0.02 each. The funds from this offering, which are subject to a hold period until October 1, 2024, and pending TSX-V approval, will be directed towards general corporate purposes. Additionally, the company has decided against proceeding with a previously announced private placement from December 2023.

For further insights into TSE:EWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.