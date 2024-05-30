Environmental Waste International Secures $660K Financing

Environmental Waste International (TSE:EWS) has released an update.

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS) has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $660,000 through the issuance of 33 million common shares at $0.02 each. The funds from this offering, which are subject to a hold period until October 1, 2024, and pending TSX-V approval, will be directed towards general corporate purposes. Additionally, the company has decided against proceeding with a previously announced private placement from December 2023.

