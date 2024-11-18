Environmental Group Limited: Advancements in Sustainability

Environmental Group Limited (AU:EGL) has released an update.

Environmental Group Limited (ASX: EGL) is showcasing its dedication to environmental protection at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting advancements across its five business units. From air quality improvements to innovative waste treatment solutions, EGL is positioning itself as a leader in reducing carbon emissions and enhancing water quality. With a focus on sustainable technology, EGL is set to make significant strides in the environmental sector.

